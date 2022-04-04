StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 86,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.97. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

