StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.54. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

