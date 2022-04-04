StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $46,198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $24,027,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $22,695,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

