StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.69.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 134,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,394. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.10. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,251,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,548 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.