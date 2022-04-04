StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.33.
IPGP stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,895. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.93.
IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
