StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,895. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.93.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.