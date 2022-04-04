StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

