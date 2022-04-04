StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

MGNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,598. The company has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.12. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

