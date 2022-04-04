StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 15,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $33,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

