StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.