StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $257.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

