StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.18.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

