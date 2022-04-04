StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.47. 5,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.