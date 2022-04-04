StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $151.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

