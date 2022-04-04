StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oil States International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,421. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.