StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.10. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,427,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

