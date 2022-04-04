StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,001,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $6,464,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $557,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

