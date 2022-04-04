StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of RVNC opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 47.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 859,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 277,129 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

