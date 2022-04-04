StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

