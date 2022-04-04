StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

