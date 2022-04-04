StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Surmodics has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $62.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 81.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.