StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

