StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Trean Insurance Group has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

