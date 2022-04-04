StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

