StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
