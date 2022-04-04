StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.94.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 54.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 28.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 323,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.