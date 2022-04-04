StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.