StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,145.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,053.80. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.46.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 49.54%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,235,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

