StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.30.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.