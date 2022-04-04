StockNews.com Upgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $104.34 on Friday. Danaos has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.