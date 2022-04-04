StockNews.com Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Buy”

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

