Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSYS. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of SSYS opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

