Strs Ohio Buys 4,900 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,803,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

