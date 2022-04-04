Strs Ohio Buys 9,200 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $42.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

