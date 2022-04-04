Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 14,300 Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Forrester Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORR opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

