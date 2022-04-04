Strs Ohio Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

MOFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

