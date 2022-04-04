Strs Ohio Sells 11,283 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $121.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

