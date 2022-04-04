Strs Ohio Sells 1,900 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.23% of Provident Bancorp worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

