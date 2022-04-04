Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of York Water worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in York Water by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in York Water by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in York Water by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in York Water by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 216.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

