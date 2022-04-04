Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RGR opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $92.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $12,195,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

