Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.70. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.