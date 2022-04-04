Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $181.17 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $150.55 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

