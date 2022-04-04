Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

SNCY stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,273 shares of company stock worth $2,195,585.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.