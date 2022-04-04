Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.55.

NYSE SLF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.77. 7,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

