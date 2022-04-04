Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post sales of $8.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.54 billion and the lowest is $7.88 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $34.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.36 billion to $37.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

