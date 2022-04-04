SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $22,127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,756,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

