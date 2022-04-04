Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 10.3%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. 151,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,273,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,240,607 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

