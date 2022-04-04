Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $293.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.68 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 19.8% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

