Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells $630,226.32 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,065 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $693,404.50.

On Friday, March 11th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $276,634.26.

On Monday, February 28th, Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 173,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,280,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after purchasing an additional 259,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.