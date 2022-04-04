Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.71

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 1767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

