Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Symrise from €141.00 ($154.95) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Symrise stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

