Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.47 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

