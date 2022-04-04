Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON SNX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.47 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. Synectics has a 1-year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
Recommended Stories
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.